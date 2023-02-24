Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) Trading Up 29.3% Over Last Week

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded up 14% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded 29.3% higher against the dollar. One Pundi X (New) token can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00002741 BTC on exchanges. Pundi X (New) has a total market capitalization of $163.97 million and approximately $366.29 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.20 or 0.00418700 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,505.14 or 0.27735456 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Pundi X (New)’s genesis date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.5798216 USD and is up 2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $45,059,067.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

