Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Issued By Oppenheimer

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.51) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.53). The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.95) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.67) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.05). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 864.70% and a negative return on equity of 177.21%. The company had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.44 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $79.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

APLS stock opened at $66.96 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $33.32 and a 1 year high of $70.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 6.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.94.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,029,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $820,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 16,567 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $552,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 983,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,332,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Karen Lewis sold 2,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $152,418.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,030.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $552,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 983,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,332,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,538 shares of company stock worth $4,656,185. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

