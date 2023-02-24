Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for CoStar Group, Inc. Cut by William Blair (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CoStar Group in a report released on Wednesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for CoStar Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CoStar Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $70.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 76.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.45. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $51.44 and a 12 month high of $85.37.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,633,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,994,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470,338 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,997,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,994,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,630,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681,249 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,866,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 401.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,848,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080,766 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

