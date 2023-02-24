Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Dillard’s, Inc. Raised by Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dillard’s in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will earn $7.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $7.40. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dillard’s’ current full-year earnings is $25.89 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dillard’s’ Q3 2024 earnings at $8.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $11.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $34.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $29.86 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DDS. StockNews.com cut Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dillard’s to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.25.

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $341.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $360.16 and a 200-day moving average of $330.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $193.00 and a fifty-two week high of $417.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 2,550.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,074,000 after buying an additional 50,216 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 52.8% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 138,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,713,000 after buying an additional 47,763 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,508,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,118,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Chris B. Johnson sold 650 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total value of $233,460.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,024.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

