Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for The TJX Companies, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TJX Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now forecasts that the apparel and home fashions retailer will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for TJX Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.22.

TJX stock opened at $77.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,731,283 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,636,227,000 after buying an additional 969,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,499,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,418,000 after buying an additional 211,382 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 22.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,795,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804,572 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,682,355 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,643,008,000 after purchasing an additional 411,508 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

