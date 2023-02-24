Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Cut by Analyst

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Intel in a research report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the chip maker will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Intel’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intel’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Intel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on Intel in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

INTC opened at $25.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.78. Intel has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

