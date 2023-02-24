Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Cut by Analyst

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Overstock.com in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Overstock.com’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Overstock.com’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $404.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.66 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Overstock.com Price Performance

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.57.

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average of $24.11. Overstock.com has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Institutional Trading of Overstock.com

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Overstock.com by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 557,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,516,000 after acquiring an additional 115,545 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Overstock.com by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Overstock.com by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Overstock.com by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 37,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Overstock.com by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Overstock.com

In related news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $49,364.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Overstock.com

(Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.