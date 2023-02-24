Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for ShotSpotter, Inc. Lifted by Northland Capmk (NASDAQ:SSTI)

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for ShotSpotter in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 23rd. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for ShotSpotter’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SSTI. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on ShotSpotter from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on ShotSpotter from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

ShotSpotter Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ShotSpotter

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI opened at $33.84 on Friday. ShotSpotter has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $39.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average of $33.45. The stock has a market cap of $412.85 million, a PE ratio of 66.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in ShotSpotter by 2.8% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 52,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in ShotSpotter during the third quarter worth about $342,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in ShotSpotter by 9.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,260,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,907,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in ShotSpotter by 38.3% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 107,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,821,000. Institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Featured Stories

