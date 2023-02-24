Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Hain Celestial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 21st. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for The Hain Celestial Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $454.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.26 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.36.

HAIN stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 0.90. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $37.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 48.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,038,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,855,000 after buying an additional 4,884,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 15.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,081,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,172,000 after buying an additional 1,342,432 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,152,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,730,000 after buying an additional 1,051,217 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,298,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,675,000 after buying an additional 135,237 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 14.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,169,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,505,000 after buying an additional 403,024 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

