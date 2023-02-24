Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $484.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.01 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS.

Quaker Chemical Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KWR traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.89. 21,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,884. Quaker Chemical has a 52-week low of $129.06 and a 52-week high of $216.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 299.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,479,000 after buying an additional 361,525 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,832,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $371,960,000 after acquiring an additional 115,746 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 7.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,359,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,314,000 after purchasing an additional 93,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 28.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 280,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,516,000 after purchasing an additional 62,896 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

