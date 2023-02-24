QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,083 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,775,033 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,120,924,000 after purchasing an additional 431,812 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $94,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,100,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $779,248,000 after buying an additional 16,756 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,540,493 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $846,699,000 after buying an additional 175,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,122,227 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $578,617,000 after buying an additional 22,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $126.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.97. The company has a market cap of $140.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $172.99.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.41.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

