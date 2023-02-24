Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Position Reduced by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 866,664 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,550 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services makes up about 1.3% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.61% of Quanta Services worth $110,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 4.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.5% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 18.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.3% during the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 3,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.25.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Shares of PWR traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.17. 495,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,786. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $168.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.16. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.92%.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.