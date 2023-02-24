Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.75-$7.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.40 billion-$18.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.18 billion. Quanta Services also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.75 to $7.25 EPS.

Shares of PWR stock traded up $11.22 on Thursday, reaching $159.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,850,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,540. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $97.00 and a 12-month high of $168.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.92%.

PWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price target on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 79.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 21.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

