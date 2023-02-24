Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.75 to $7.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.40 billion to $18.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.26 billion. Quanta Services also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.75-$7.25 EPS.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.16. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $168.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 10.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Argus upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $166.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 459,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Quanta Services by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 48,700.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

