QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 6,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $51,390.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 277,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,232.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 6,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $51,390.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,232.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $206,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 725,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,478,255.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,843 shares of company stock worth $2,595,516. Insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 0.6% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 210,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 4.0% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 5.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 1.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 105,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. 26.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 25.68, a quick ratio of 25.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.57. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 5.36. QuantumScape has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $22.21.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QuantumScape will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

