QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.20.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 6,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $51,390.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 277,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,232.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 6,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $51,390.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,232.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $206,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 725,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,478,255.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,843 shares of company stock worth $2,595,516. Insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of QuantumScape
QuantumScape Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE QS opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 25.68, a quick ratio of 25.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.57. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 5.36. QuantumScape has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $22.21.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QuantumScape will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.
About QuantumScape
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
Read More
