Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.76

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$32.76 and last traded at C$32.75, with a volume of 581 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.55.

Quebecor Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.97. The stock has a market cap of C$2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.37.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

