Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Quest Diagnostics worth $11,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 28.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 387.8% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 39,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 31,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 37,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after buying an additional 15,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DGX stock opened at $142.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.94. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.92.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.