Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.05–$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $719.00 million-$729.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $762.14 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $8.00 to $6.10 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.07.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RXT traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,548. The stock has a market cap of $521.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $12.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rackspace Technology news, Director Shashank Samant bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,511.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Rackspace Technology by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 144.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 29.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 16.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter.

About Rackspace Technology

(Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.