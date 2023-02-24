Radix 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $547,390.52 (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Radix coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0459 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radix has a market cap of $238.68 million and $547,390.52 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Radix has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Radix Coin Profile

Radix launched on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 5,199,306,713 coins. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

