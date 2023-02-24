Raffles Associates LP Acquires 10,000 Shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Raffles Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Viemed Healthcare makes up about 2.0% of Raffles Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Raffles Associates LP’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMD. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,059,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 708,726 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,714,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,226,000 after purchasing an additional 421,114 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 310.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 388,790 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,589,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 186,256 shares during the last quarter. 46.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMD stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.94. 53,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,720. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $339.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other Viemed Healthcare news, Director Timothy Smokoff sold 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $123,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore in 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

