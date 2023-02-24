Raffles Associates LP Buys New Stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 22,187.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 61.3% during the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000.
KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance
Shares of KWEB traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.84. 15,782,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,908,891. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.30.
KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Profile
The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.
