Raffles Associates LP Buys New Stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 22,187.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 61.3% during the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of KWEB traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.84. 15,782,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,908,891. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.30.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.