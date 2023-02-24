Raffles Associates LP Invests $124,000 in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE)

Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,702,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,384,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,915,000. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

Shares of IE traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.25. The stock had a trading volume of 120,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,319. The company has a quick ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $15.98.

In other news, Chairman Robert M. Friedland bought 422,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $4,164,254.95. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 9,385,324 shares in the company, valued at $92,445,441.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

