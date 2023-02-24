Range Resources Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 24,676 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 587% compared to the typical volume of 3,592 call options.
Range Resources Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:RRC traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.26. The stock had a trading volume of 21,166,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,391,369. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.15. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $37.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.72.
Range Resources Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.57%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on RRC. Benchmark lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Range Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.29.
Range Resources Company Profile
Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.
