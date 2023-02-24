Raydium (RAY) 1-Day Volume Tops $10.26 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $52.23 million and $10.26 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001259 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Raydium

Raydium’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 179,277,912 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

