Raymond James Trims Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Target Price to $900.00

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $1,200.00 to $900.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $850.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,159.17.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One Price Performance

NYSE:CABO traded down $30.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $695.37. 19,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,740. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $754.33 and its 200-day moving average is $861.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.81. Cable One has a twelve month low of $620.57 and a twelve month high of $1,576.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cable One

Cable One Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 30.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cable One during the second quarter worth about $335,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cable One by 8.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Cable One by 175.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Cable One by 56.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.