Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Position Reduced by Socorro Asset Management LP

Socorro Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,959 shares during the period. Rayonier comprises 3.5% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Socorro Asset Management LP owned 0.17% of Rayonier worth $7,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYN. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 104,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Rayonier by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Rayonier by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Stock Performance

NYSE:RYN traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.87. 40,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $45.87.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $245.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.68 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 158.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $708,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,225,341.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Featured Stories

