RCF Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RCFA) Shares Sold by Taconic Capital Advisors LP

Taconic Capital Advisors LP decreased its position in RCF Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RCFA – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned about 1.74% of RCF Acquisition worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of RCF Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,310,000. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCFA remained flat at $10.38 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,351. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18. RCF Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $10.60.

RCF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to target assets or businesses of scale across the critical minerals value chain that are poised to benefit over the long-term from the substantial market opportunity created by the global energy transition. RCF Acquisition Corp.

