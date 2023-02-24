Realty Income (NYSE:O) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.93-$4.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Realty Income also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.01-4.13 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on O. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James cut Realty Income from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.75.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $65.71 on Friday. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.71 and a 200-day moving average of $64.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous feb 23 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of O. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 2,969.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.