Realty Income (NYSE:O) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.93-$4.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Realty Income also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.01-4.13 EPS.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE O opened at $65.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.82. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.2545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous feb 23 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 209.86%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on O. Raymond James lowered shares of Realty Income from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 25.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

