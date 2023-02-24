Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Trade Desk (TTD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) in the last few weeks:

2/24/2023 – Trade Desk had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $60.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $58.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $74.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $50.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $56.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $60.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – Trade Desk had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2023 – Trade Desk had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $48.69 price target on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Trade Desk had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2023 – Trade Desk had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $56.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2023 – Trade Desk was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/18/2023 – Trade Desk had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2023 – Trade Desk is now covered by analysts at New Street Research. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Trade Desk Trading Down 2.6 %

Trade Desk stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,079,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,320,170. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $86.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.17. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 548.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Trade Desk by 125.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

