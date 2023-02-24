Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) PT Raised to $5.00 at Piper Sandler

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Redfin from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Redfin from $5.00 to $8.60 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Redfin to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.51.

RDFN stock opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $894.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.20. Redfin has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $22.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman purchased 35,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $304,587.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,216,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,489,134.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director James Slavet purchased 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $49,802.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 235,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,762,031.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn Kelman acquired 35,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $304,587.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,216,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,489,134.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

