Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Gap Down to $8.15

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.15, but opened at $7.76. Redfin shares last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 722,891 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Redfin to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Redfin from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Redfin from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Redfin to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.51.
Redfin Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $835.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.20.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redfin
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter worth $60,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.
Redfin Company Profile
Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Redfin (RDFN)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.