Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Gap Down to $8.15

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.15, but opened at $7.76. Redfin shares last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 722,891 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Redfin to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Redfin from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Redfin from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Redfin to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.51.

Redfin Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $835.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redfin

In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $55,408.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,338 shares in the company, valued at $171,346.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $55,408.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,338 shares in the company, valued at $171,346.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Glenn Kelman acquired 35,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $304,587.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,216,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,489,134.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter worth $60,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

