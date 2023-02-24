RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of RDHL opened at $0.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.26. RedHill Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $3.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 9,208.02% and a negative net margin of 116.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma

About RedHill Biopharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $324,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 228,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 133,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 5.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

