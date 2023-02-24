RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
RedHill Biopharma Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of RDHL opened at $0.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.26. RedHill Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $3.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48.
RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 9,208.02% and a negative net margin of 116.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.
About RedHill Biopharma
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
