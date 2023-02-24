Reef Price Tops $0.0034 (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 24th. Reef has a total market cap of $74.33 million and $15.68 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Reef has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One Reef coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Reef alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.95 or 0.00419367 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,621.04 or 0.27779630 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Reef

Reef (REEF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 21,576,247,831 coins and its circulating supply is 21,576,250,381 coins. Reef’s official message board is medium.com/@reefdefi. The official website for Reef is reef.io. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.