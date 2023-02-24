Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) Shares Up 0%

Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS – Get Rating) shot up 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.75 and last traded at $16.67. 700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.67.

Renaissance International IPO ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renaissance International IPO ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 14,717 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Renaissance International IPO ETF in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000.

