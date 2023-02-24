Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,620,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,655,496 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Snap worth $84,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Snap by 72.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Snap by 28.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Snap by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Snap by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,216,000. 43.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Snap to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Snap to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Snap to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.71.
Insider Activity at Snap
Snap Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of SNAP opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $41.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33.
Snap Profile
Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snap (SNAP)
- Does Prudential’s 5.08% Dividend Yield Mean It’s A Buy Right Now?
- Forget Cathie Wood, Follow These 3 Hedge Fund Managers
- These 4 Shoemakers Have More Kick Than Allbirds
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group: A Tasty Small Cap For Income
- 3 Blockchain Stocks to Play the Bitcoin Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.