Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,620,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,655,496 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Snap worth $84,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Snap by 72.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Snap by 28.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Snap by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Snap by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,216,000. 43.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Snap to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Snap to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Snap to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.71.

Insider Activity at Snap

Snap Trading Up 2.0 %

In related news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 62,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $695,817.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,024,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,566,778.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $96,299.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,167,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,689,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 62,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $695,817.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,024,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,566,778.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,203,593 shares of company stock valued at $12,918,737. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNAP opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $41.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

