Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,599 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,294,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of Union Pacific worth $95,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,083,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,578,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.2% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP opened at $193.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $118.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.91.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.92.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

