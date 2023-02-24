Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 142,885 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $79,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after buying an additional 113,806 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,072,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,325,158,000 after buying an additional 3,282,314 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,729,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $699,471,000 after buying an additional 63,670 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,027,000 after buying an additional 176,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,129,000 after buying an additional 411,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $345.28 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $381.81. The stock has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $321.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.95.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.85%.

In related news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $315.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.32.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

