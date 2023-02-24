Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 142,885 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $79,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,065.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on ODFL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.32.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $345.28 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $381.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $321.33 and its 200 day moving average is $294.95. The company has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.85%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.