Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $73.56 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 790,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 293,070 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $73,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 124.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1,138.5% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 89.1% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $36,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.64.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $96.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.76 and a 200-day moving average of $100.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

