Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $74.51 Million Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 113.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 703,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.62% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $74,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 26.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $526,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:AMN opened at $92.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.35. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $82.75 and a one year high of $129.04. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.31.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $109,518.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,034.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

