Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $78.70 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 739,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 341,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.16% of Copart worth $78,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Copart by 177.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Copart by 163.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth $41,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $69.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.35. The stock has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $70.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

