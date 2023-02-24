Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $90.68 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 309,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 137,523 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Public Storage worth $90,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Public Storage by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,248,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,134,000 after acquiring an additional 20,884 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Public Storage by 6.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,656,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,026,000 after buying an additional 94,593 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,910,000 after buying an additional 27,696 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 44.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,412,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,685,000 after buying an additional 433,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 4.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,273,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,210,000 after buying an additional 50,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Public Storage Price Performance

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.91.

PSA opened at $294.30 on Friday. Public Storage has a one year low of $270.13 and a one year high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.44.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Further Reading

