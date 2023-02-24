Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,933,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $81,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 135.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 0.4 %

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $59.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.73. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Sherry L. Harriman sold 11,686 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $645,768.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,967.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $5,939,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,032,039.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sherry L. Harriman sold 11,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $645,768.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,990 shares in the company, valued at $109,967.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,004 shares of company stock valued at $13,579,581 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ASO shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.