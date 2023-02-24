Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,316,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,696,339 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.74% of XPeng worth $75,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in XPeng by 12.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in XPeng by 7.2% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in XPeng by 13.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in XPeng by 50.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 4.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 24.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Stock Performance

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.72. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $36.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $959.23 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 26.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of XPeng to $8.92 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Macquarie cut shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, China Renaissance cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.50 to $11.30 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.03.

XPeng Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

