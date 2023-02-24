Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 163,400 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,625,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.48% of MP Materials worth $71,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MP. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MP Materials by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,580 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MP Materials by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,208,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,661,000 after acquiring an additional 838,085 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MP Materials by 227.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,762,000 after acquiring an additional 502,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in MP Materials by 583.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,493,000 after acquiring an additional 492,184 shares during the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,701,890.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

MP opened at $31.58 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 18.15 and a quick ratio of 17.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.24.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

