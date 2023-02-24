Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 1,947,700 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,593,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,947,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.19% of Gold Fields worth $85,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 23,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GFI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Gold Fields Trading Down 2.2 %

About Gold Fields

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $9.44 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76.

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.