Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 754,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 161,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.71% of FirstService worth $89,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in FirstService by 365.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 854,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,652,000 after buying an additional 670,727 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,033,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,406,000 after buying an additional 288,924 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,908,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,096,000 after buying an additional 247,245 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,022,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,425,000 after buying an additional 226,966 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstService in the second quarter worth $16,265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on FirstService from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on FirstService from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.75.

FSV stock opened at $138.89 on Friday. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of $112.44 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

