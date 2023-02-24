Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 2,655,496 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,620,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,655,496 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $84,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its position in shares of Snap by 19.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 7.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 13.5% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Snap by 10.8% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Snap

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $9,810,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 71,477,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,101,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $9,810,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 71,477,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,101,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 62,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $695,817.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,024,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,566,778.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,203,593 shares of company stock valued at $12,918,737. 22.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snap stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.33. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $41.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Several research firms have commented on SNAP. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Snap to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.71.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

See Also

