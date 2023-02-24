Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 341,400 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 739,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 341,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.16% of Copart worth $78,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Copart by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Copart by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Copart Stock Up 0.4 %

Copart stock opened at $69.60 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.10 and a 12-month high of $70.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.65 and its 200 day moving average is $61.35. The company has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.